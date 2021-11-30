Aaron Carter Splits From Girlfriend Melanie Martin 1 Week After Son’s Birth

Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin have called it quits just a week after welcoming son Prince Lyric via an emergency C-section. The “I Want Candy” singer announced the breakup on Twitter early Tuesday, accusing his “conniving deceiving” family of facilitating the split and leaving him devastated.

“There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé (sic) ruined everything considering she knew what [twin sister Angel Carter] tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless,” Carter wrote on Twitter, later added, “I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court. I’m in shocked (sic) this is horrible.”

Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

Carter then alleged Martin was attempting to leave California with their newborn son to stay in Las Vegas with 90 Day Fiancé personality Carmen Nys, accusing her of planning this all along. “I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen,” Carter continued.

The former child star also responded to a fan who said that sharing this drama publicly was “an admission of how much [he’s] suffering” from “addiction and trauma,” clapping back, “I’m not suffering from any addiction problems that is very appalling and rude of you to say I expect an apology.”

Following his initial tweets, Carter checked back in with fans later Tuesday, writing that he and Martin both “appreciate the support and concern” they had been shown. “We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time,” he added alongside a broken heart emoji before asking fans to “please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation.”

Carter and Martin welcomed their son Prince Lyric together last week following 13 hours of labor and an emergency C-section. At the time, Carter said of his now-ex, “I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god.”