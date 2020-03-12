Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Coronavirus Diagnosis Is Causing Many to Take Pandemic Seriously

Despite the fact that concerns about the coronavirus has led to scores of cancelations, postponements, and otherwise complete disruption of major events and public gatherings, it might be Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's diagnoses that causes some people to take the issue, which was recently updated to a pandemic, with the seriousness it deserves. On Wednesday, Hanks posted on Instagram that he and Wilson were in Australia and "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," before revealing the two had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The announcement came just minutes after President Donald Trump delivered a televised speech where he was announcing a European travel ban as well as proposing a number of financial relief programs for businesses and individuals. Earlier on Wednesday, the World Health Organization upgraded the coronavirus to an official pandemic.

While several fans were quick to send their well-wishes to the couple, others took to social media to address the severity of the situation.