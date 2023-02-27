Jamie Lee Curtis Kisses Michelle Yeoh on the Lips After 2023 SAG Awards Win

Jamie Lee Curtis kissed Michelle Yeoh right on the lips on Sunday night at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Curtis won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work on Everything Everywhere All At Once, of which Yeoh was the star. Curtis credited all the success of the movie to Yeoh.

The crowd around Curtis jumped to their feet when she was announced as the winner in her category at the SAG Awards this weekend. Curtis was seated right next to Yeoh who cheered and hugged her, but that wasn't enough for Curtis. As the two actresses pulled apart Curtis clasped Yeoh and planted a kiss on her lips before taking the stage to accept her trophy.

Jamie Lee Curtis kisses Michelle Yeoh after winning Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/CRYlfYZaZx — 𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚔 (@kingbeyshive) February 27, 2023

Curtis later seemed not to remember the kiss at all. When reporters from Entertainment Tonight asked her about it backstage, Curtis said: "I kissed her? Did I really? Well, I love Michelle Yeoh. I mean, we love each other. She's married, I met her husband in England. He's lovely. I also have a husband."

Everything Everywhere All At Once is having a huge year this award season, and Curtis is ecstatic. She told ET: "This is Entertainment. This is the season of shiny things. It's beautiful attention. It's art. It's getting to see fabulous people in fancy dresses. But we're all real people, and we live in a world that is at war. And it's a very tough life out there for most people, and they look at show business — or when I call show-off business — as a distraction."

"It's entertainment, and if we're not having a good time doing it, if we look super serious, there's a problem," she added. "Because then the people watching us aren't having fun because we're not having fun. So guess what? We're having fun."

The movie won three other awards on Sunday night – the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role went to Yeoh while the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role went to star Ke Huy Quan. The movie also won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Star Stephanie Hsu was also nominated in the same category as Curtis, and she can be seen cheering in the video of Curtis and Yeoh's spontaneous kiss.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has 11 nominations for the Oscars next month, including the first nomination of Curtis' career. The movie is available to stream now on Paramount+ with a subscription, or to rent or buy on a digital store.