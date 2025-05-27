Gloria Estefan and Husband of 47 Years Emilio Step out Together for AMAs

Thirty years after her previous AMA performance, Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, stepped out for the 2025 event.

The “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” hitmaker donned a gorgeous red dress with red rose embellishments as she and Emilio — who appeared in a black and white suit — smiled for the cameras on the AMAs purple carpet.

Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Gloria previously shared her thoughts about the AMAs host, Jennifer Lopez, referring to her as a “pioneer” in the Latin music industry.

“It’s nothing we ever sit down and think about,” Estefan explained to USA Today. “Because we just keep moving forward in everything we do and pick projects that make us happy. It was our purpose when we worked with artists like Shakira and JLo to push the door open a little because we knew they could do it.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Gloria Estefan attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

“Everybody always told us ‘no,’ so we wanted to give some yeses,” she continued. “It was gratifying when I see Bad Bunny singing in Spanish on SNL or Karol G selling out four stadiums in Madrid with urban music. It makes me very happy.”

Along with performing at the AMAs for the first time in 30 years, Gloria is preparing to release her first all-Spanish album in 18 years, “Raíces.”

“I wasn’t planning on doing that album at all,” Estefan admitted. She further shared that she was busy working on writing 20 songs for the musical, Basura, with her daughter, Emily. The mother-daughter duo have been working on the project for three years.

“Emilio wanted me to do it,” she said about the album. “He can do 50 things at once, but I have to focus, so I told him, ‘Babe, I can’t.’ But if I ever do an album again, I want it to be tropical. It’s my favorite genre, my core music that I would sing as a 3-year-old.

Emilio decided to write the album for his wife.

“He came to me and said, ‘I wrote you a love song,’” she recalled. “And I said, ‘Oh! You’re going to sing it?’ And he said, ‘No! You’re going to sing it for me.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I see, so you wrote your own love song.’ Thank God I agree with everything he wrote.”

“Raíces” will be released on May 30.