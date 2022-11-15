Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Hope to Fans Who Want a Lindsay Lohan 'Freaky Friday' Reunion

Jamie Lee Curtis wants to make a Freaky Friday sequel happen. During a recent chat with PEOPLE, Curtis said that she would "love" to reunite with Lindsay Lohan for a sequel to the 2003 film. Curtis isn't just hopeful that a sequel will happen, she's actually in talks to make that possibility a reality.

On Monday night, Curtis attended the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, during which she was asked about possibly reuniting with her former co-star, Lohan. As she explained to PEOPLE, she's fully on board with heading back to Freaky Friday territory. She said, "There would be nothing I would love more, honestly, than to be able to work with her again, share our time again, and now be able to share it at this age with both of us 20 years older, or whatever we are."

Curtis said that she would be open to collaborating with Lohan on any project. But, she's especially interested in reprising their roles from the 2003 Mark Waters comedy. In fact, a Freaky Friday sequel might actually be in the works. As the Knives Out star related, they're "talking" about making another Freaky Friday movie. She added, "There's a lot of good talk going on."

Curtis shared her interest in a possible Freaky Friday sequel in October when she appeared on The View. While on the morning show, the actor even shared her idea for what the sequel would entail. If Curtis has her way, she'd play an "old grandma" who switches bodies with Lohan. She explained, "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon. And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

Lohan has also spoken out about the Freaky Friday sequel talk. When she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November, she said that she has talked about the possibility with Curtis. As Lohan explained, she was filming another project when her onscreen mom reached out to her. When she did hear about the possibility of doing a Freaky Friday sequel, she "got more excited." Lohan added, "We'd both be into it."