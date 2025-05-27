Heidi Montag’s Wig Gets Instantly Clocked by AMAs Viewers

Not the reaction she was expecting, Heidi Montag received some harsh criticism over her wig choice for the 2025 AMAs.

The Hills alum donned a gorgeous sparkly dark blue jumpsuit as she and her husband, Spencer Pratt, walked the AMAs purple carpet.

Heidi Montag at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Friedman/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Although her ensemble was stunning, AMAs viewers couldn’t help but point out the reality TV star and singer’s noticeable short wig.

One person commented on Entertainment Tonight‘s Instagram post about Montag’s look, “Whoever did her wig, straight to jail.”

Another AMAs viewer also stated, “Soooo many thoughts and sooooooo many prayers for this wig.”

While others asked if Spirit was responsible for the hairpiece, one person cleverly described the look, “She found Nicole [Kidman’s] wig from Nine Perfect Strangers.”

The eyebrow-raising AMAs appearance comes months after Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt lost everything, including their Pacific Palisades home, during the Los Angeles wildfires.

Pratt had shared a video of the blazes engulfing his and Montag’s neighborhood.

“I’m watching our house burn down on the security cameras,” Spencer said in a Jan. 7 Snapchat video, which showed footage of their deck and children’s room on fire.

Pratt later shared another video of a fire destroying his family’s California property. In it, he was heard stating, “Oh wow, it’s back there!” as the flames overcame a fence.

He captioned the TikTok video, “Nightmare came true.”

The couple and their two children, Ryker, 2, and Gunner, 7, were evacuated and have since started rebuilding their lives.