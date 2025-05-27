‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Stuns as She Arrives for American Music Awards

Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johsnson was all smiles as she stepped out for Monday’s 2025 American Music Awards.

The longtime dancer donned a stunning part-sheer, sparkly gown featuring cuts and a white fluffy boa as she descended the iconic event’s purple carpet.

Jenna Johnson at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Johnson, who has been on Dancing With the Stars for 10 years, recently spoke about who would be her perfect dance partner for the upcoming 34th season. She immediately declared she would pick Robert Irwin “in a heartbeat.”

“I literally couldn’t think of a better person to be on the show,” she told Parade at the 32nd annual Race to Erase MS Gala earlier this month. “I just think he is the perfect candidate to have an amazing journey on Dancing With the Stars.”

She then said, “We all fell in love with [his sister] Bindi [Irwin]. I think he’s obviously his own person, his own story, but they just come from the best set of family values, and that’s just so transparent on the show. So I think that he’s going to be an incredible force on Dancing With the Stars.”

Johnson and her Season 33 DWTS partner, Bachelor star Joey Graziadei, won the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars last year.

Irwin was recently announced as the first celebrity contestant for the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars. He confirmed the news at the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas.

“You heard it here first,” he declared. “Yes, I don’t think that shirt’s lasting long. You got to have mobility. You can’t let it get in the way. But I do also want to see how Dancing With the Stars can incorporate khaki… I need a piece of Australia Zoo, a piece of Irwin-ness in there.”