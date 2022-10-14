Jamie Lee Curtis' Advice About Aging Is Something We All Need to Hear

Jamie Lee Curtis is "pro-aging" in an age of anti-aging. The Halloween Ends actress, 63, spoke out against cosmetic injections and plastic surgery in a recent interview on the TODAY show, sharing the advice she's given her daughters Annie, 35, and Ruby, 26, over the years: "Don't mess with your face."

Curtis knows what she's talking about too. "I did plastic surgery," the actress continued. "I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine." She urged, "Walk a mile in my shoes. I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that."

The Knives Out actress has long spoken out against plastic surgery, revealing in 2018 to PEOPLE that a minor procedure for her "hereditary puffy eyes" in 1989 kicked off an opioid addiction that took her a decade to kick. Curtis spent a decade "stealing" and "conniving" to keep her addiction a secret until her older sister found out about her problem in 1998 and helped her get into recovery.

"I tried plastic surgery and it didn't work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I'm 22 years sober now," Curtis echoed of her story to Fast Company in September 2021. "The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back." She shared a similar message with The Telegraph in 2002, telling the outlet at the time, "I've had a little lipo. I've had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it."

Curtis is embracing her age as she wraps up a chapter of her life that began four decades ago with Halloween Ends, which is coming to theaters on Oct. 14 and will also be available to stream on Peacock the same day. "Four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir," the film's description teases. "Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."