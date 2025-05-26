Former ‘Modern Family’ Child Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Is All Grown up as She Steps out for American Music Awards

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, a former child actress who appeared on ABC’s Modern Family, looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out for the 2025 American Music Awards.

Anderson-Emmons, 17, was glowing while wearing a floral print maxi dress for the big event’s purple carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Aubrey Anderson-Emmons attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The actress’s appearance at the 2025 American Music Awards comes just a few weeks after she opened up about the reality of growing up on TV in a TikTok video. In it, she spoke about how she knew what she wanted to do at just 4 years old.

“I was not forced into anything,” she explained. “Like my mom wasn’t like, ‘You’re gonna do this.’ Like, it was not like that, and I was not abused on set or anything like that. Like, I swear to God.”

She continued by noting, “But it’s true. You don’t know what you’re getting yourself into as a 4-year-old when, like, you sign a contract to be on a show.”

The actress further recalled the constant criticism of her acting, even when she was a child. “People really took a dig at my acting choices or thought I was a bad actor,” she noted.

US actress Aubrey Anderson Emmons arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

However, she is now 17 years old and remains grateful for her Modern Family castmates.

“I am grateful for all the Modern Family has given to me and all of you wonderful people,” she added. “And it’s time to move on to another chapter of my life.”

Anderson-Emmons joined the cast of Modern Family during the show’s third season. She portrayed the adopted daughter of Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker.

Now entering the music business, Anderson-Emmons recently released her debut single “Telephones and Traffic.”