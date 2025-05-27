Zac Brown Steps Out With Kendra Scott at AMAs

Ready to hard launch their romance, Zac Brown stepped out with jewelry designer Kendra Scott at the AMAs as a new couple.

The duo was all smiles as they made their “purple” carpet debut on Monday. Scott donned a gorgeous long silver dress with cutouts and matching heels, while Brown wore an all-black ensemble with a matching hat.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that a mutual friend set the couple up, and they are “totally in love.”

“They are head over heels and have become inseparable,” the insider shared.

Kendra Scott, Zac Brown at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The source further pointed out that the two bonded over their mutual interests in philanthropy. “It’s just one of the things they have in common,” they explained.

Scott and Brown are parents. They have eight children combined, ranging in age from 11 to 23.

Brown was previously married to his first wife, Shelly, for 12 years, and had four daughters and a son. They ended their marriage in 2018. The country star married model and actress Kelly Yazdi in August 2023. However, they separated and announced their intention to divorce in December of that year.

Kendra married John Scott in 2000 and had two children together. They ended their marriage in 2006. She married her second husband, Matt Davis, in June 2014, but divorced in September 2020. She shares one child with Davis.

Scott then married her third husband, Thomas Evans, in early 2022. No further details about the marriage – or split – have been revealed.