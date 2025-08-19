WWE World Champion Pregnant, Relinquishes Title on ‘Raw’

Naomi is pregnant with her first child!

The WWE Women’s World Champion, 37, announced during Monday Night Raw that she and her husband, Jimmy Uso, were expecting a child together as she relinquished her title in the ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, broke the big news in a preview of the What’s Your Story? podcast with Stephanie McMahon, saying at the time, “I’m pregnant and I’m having a baby.”

The Total Divas star then went into full character on Monday Night Raw as she said that all of her fellow competitors should be grateful her husband likes to “Netflix and chill” and revealed that his famed Samoan Bloodline “continues.”

Naomi then made her temporary exit with a warning. “I’m gonna leave my title here and I’m gonna give you heffers nine months and some change to do whatever you want to do with my title, and even if I got to come back breastfeeding with my baby in my arms, I’m coming back to pick up where I left off,” she said. “Whoever has that title when I do, I strongly advise you to proceed with caution.”

Speculation that Naomi was expecting sparked last week when the wrestler was not medically cleared to compete in her scheduled match against Iyo Sky. No further details were given at the time as to Naomi’s medical status, and she didn’t comment on the canceled match.

Naomi and Uso tied the knot in 2014, and the former Orlando Magic dancer has since acted as stepmother to Uso’s two children from a previous relationship. The pregnant athlete has also been vocal over the years about wanting to be a mother, revealing on the What’s Your Story podcast last week that she felt it was a good time in the WWE for women to be able to step away and have children.

“I always felt like I had this time crunch on me, but now, the women are showing and I really feel like if I wanted to stop and go have a baby, we can do it,” she said. “They’re doing it so gracefully, so beautifully, and it is hard. It’s not easy. I see the lows, but they get through it, and they’re better for it. And they’re inspiring so many women. I think that’s just incredible because 16 years ago, you didn’t feel like you could do that. I felt like it was a wrap. You have a baby, you’re done.”

The WWE has not announced how a new Women’s World Champion will be chosen, as Stephanie Vaquer was originally set to compete in a title match at Clash in Paris on Aug. 31.