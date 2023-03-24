Naomi Makes Big Announcement About Future With WWE

Naomi just shared some big news about her future in WWE. The 35-year-old recently went to Instagram to promote her appearance at WrestleCon which takes place next weekend. In the caption, a fan asked if Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) is "still in WWE?"

"No frien," Naomi responded, indicating she is no longer in WWE. Naomi has not been on WWE television since she and Mercedes Moné (known as Sasha Banks) walked out during a live taping of WWE Raw in May of last year. The two were suspended indefinitely, and since the two were the Women's Tag Team Champions, announcer Michael Cole announced there would be a tournament to determine new title holders.

Pro Wrestling Insider first reported back in May that Moné had an issue with the outcome of the main event during Raw, which was a Six-Pack challenge to determine who would face Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell. Moné and Naomi were part of the match, and that led to Moné meeting with then-CEO Vince McMahon about the match. McMahon did not change the outcome of the match, which reportedly led to Moné and Naomi leaving.

"During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out," WWE said in a statement at the time "They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract."

Naomi has been with WWE since 2009. In her career, Naomi won the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, the Women's Tag Team Championship and won the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in 2018. Moné won the Raw Women's Championship five times, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the Women's Tag Team Championship three times and the NXT Championship, making her the third Women's Grand Slam Championship in WWE history. She is currently competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling where she's the reigning Women's Champion.