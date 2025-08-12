WWE Champion ‘Not Medically Cleared to Compete,’ ‘Raw’ Match Suddenly Canceled

The WWE world was rocked Monday night as Naomi was declared “not medically cleared” to compete in her highly anticipated match against IYO SKY on WWE RAW.

The current WWE Women’s World Champion was originally scheduled to defend her title against IYO SKY on Monday, with the winner of the match set to defend the title against contender Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris.

However, just hours before Naomi and IYO SKY were set to face off, WWD announced that Naomi had not been medically cleared for the match.

“BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw,” WWE announced on X (formerly Twitter). “Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story.”

The WWE has yet to disclose further details of Naomi’s medical status or the severity of her issue.

Naomi has also not commented on her health status, having not posted on social media since Friday. That day, she shared a video of her crashing a suitcase scooter backstage with the caption, “It was at this moment I knew I [f—ked] up,” adding the hashtag “#allgasnobrakes”

Fans immediately jumped into the comment section to speculate about the video, with one person writing, “Please don’t tell me this the reason you not medically CLEARED,” and another added, “Is this why the match got cancelled tonight??? Girl I need you here healthy with the title!!! Please be careful.” A third added, “Momma?!?! Was this the reason?!?!?!”