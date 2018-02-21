Seth Rollins Comments on Record Breaking RAW Performance

As we watched Seth Rollins pin Roman Reigns and John Cena in the same hour on RAW, we knew it was special. However, no one knew history was being written right in front of us.

Rollins wrestled for 65 consecutive minutes to open RAW on Monday. Turns out, his Herculean effort was good for the longest amount of time spent in the ring in RAW history.

Even more, he beat the 2 biggest names in the company to do so. We were sad to see him lose to Elias, but Rollins had earned his keep and a much-needed sabbatical in a backstage cold tub.

But Rollins wasn’t too tired for perspective. He sent out the following Tweet after the match.

“It’s nights like these when I remember why I fell in love with professional wrestling. Thank you to the men I shared the ring with this evening. It was truly special. I’ve drawn a line in the sand… #MONDAYNIGHTROLLINS #WrestleMania,” he wrote.

We’ll admit, we’re prone to excitement, but we can’t help but think Rollins’ history-making performance will be used to shoot him back into WWE‘s main event. While it would be unfair to assume he’ll win at Elimination Chamber, Rollins riding this momentum to and through WrestleMania is not hard to imagine. Perhaps once the dust from New Orleans settles, Rollins could very well indeed be the number one contender for the Universal Championship.

For now, rumors have Rollins squaring off with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. While that’s not the Shield blood feud we thought we’d get with Ambrose and Rollins, it will still be fun to watch. However, it’s what happens with Rollins after WrestleMania that has us so excited.