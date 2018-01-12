Mark Henry Retires from WWE

In his 22nd year with WWE, Mark Henry has officially retired.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the story, even though it doesn’t come as surprising news. The World’s Strongest man has only wrestled a handful of times over the past few years and has been working in a backstage role for some time now.

Henry spoke openly about the end of his career this summer during an episode of Table for 3, and while it wasn’t exactly a retirement speech it let the wrestling world now that we would likely never seem him wrestle again.

Signing after the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, to a ten-year contract, Henry is one of the longest-tenured superstars on the active roster, next to the Undertaker and Triple H. Henry was billed as the World’s Strongest Man, and rightfully so. Henry still holds world records for deadlift, squat, and total in weight lifting that he set in 1995.

Upon arriving, Henry was outfitting with an all-American gimmick, even decked out in the Stars and Stripes and an instant feud with Jerry Lawler. After a string of injuries, Henry came back and later became a member of the Nation of Domination. After the Nation disbanded in 1998, Henry started calling himself “Sexual Chocolate”, which was one of the most risque gimmicks in WWE history, but fit right in with their, at the time, new Attitude Era.

Henry is a two-time World Champion in the WWE having held the ECW Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship as well. He has victories over future Hall of Famers like Triple H and the Rock and hopefully will get a chance to be entered into the Hall himself one day.

