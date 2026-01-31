Former WWE World Champion Hospitalized for Infection Ahead of Royal Rumble

WWE’s Royal Rumble event goes down on Saturday at Riyadh Season Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and fans are expecting some fun surprise entrants in the headline event. However, one name is ruled out.

Based on social media posts from the past week, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will not be making a surprise cameo in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) is recovering from a scary hospitalization for an infection.

The 42-year-old professional wrestler right revealed his health issue on Tuesday. He “spent the night in the hospital with an infection that came out of nowhere” in his right knee. He continued to update fans on the situation, noting the “pain’s pretty bad. He leaned on his faith to keep him going all week, saying, “God’s got me and I trust him.”

Doctors later determined that the former member of the Wyatt Family stable needed surgery on a bursa around the patella. He underwent the procedure, which involved fluid being drained from the area. In the wake of the surgery, continued to thank fans for their support and prayers.

“Again I cant express how much the prayers and love for some many around the world mean to me,” the Everything on the Menu host wrote on Instagram. “Yall have helped get me through this. Still a ways to go but there everyday. Pain is finally starting to come down. Still got a lot of battle to go but I think we are over the hump and should get easier every hour.”

In a late update on Friday night, Strowman delivered incredible news, he was leaving the hospital to recover at home.

“Discharged!!! Lots of antibiotics to take now and gotta take it easy for a few more days before back in the gym. But I can’t wait to get home and see my pups!!!” he wrote. “Again thank you for all the prayers and well wishes from around the word. I’m so blessed to have the support and love from so many. All Glory to God for his mercy and love.”

Strowman is no longer an active WWE Superstar since the TKO-owned company let his active performer contract expire in July 2025. However, he still has strong ties to the company due to his food/travel TV show, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman. The program is a hit on USA Network, which also airs WWE’s program SmackDown. While the exact current business arrangement is unclear, WWE allows Sherr to use his WWE-owned ring name on the program.

Some fans were holding out hope that this continued tie to WWE could lead to a 2026 Royal Rumble appearance — especially since he once won the Greatest Royal Rumble, an offshoot event held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, back in 2018. However, it seems that Strowman will be spending time at home with his dogs to recover. Best wishes to Strowman as he recovers!