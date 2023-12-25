Watch: Braun Strowman Turns Into Buddy From 'Elf' in Perfect Christmas Parody

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

'WWE Raw' favorite Braun Strowman will help you get in the Christmas spirit.

The 2003 movie Elf starring Will Ferrell is regarded as one of the best Christmas movies of all time. However, the unofficial sequel with WWE's Braun Strowman as the lead gives it a run for its money!

The Elf Among Men, a 2017 short for WWE's YouTube channel, features WWE Raw Superstar Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) re-enacting some of the more memorable scenes from Ferrell's Christmas classic. However, this elf has a twist: He's incredibly violent.

Whether it's Drew Gulak as the pretentious boardroom director, a rude parking lot driver, or a terrifying jack-in-the-box, they all pushed Strowman past his friendly threshold and were subsequently destroyed by Santa's biggest helper.

Do yourself and your family a favor; skip Home Alone, The Polar Express, Die Hard and A Christmas Story this year. It's time to install Braun Strowman — who is currently out of action after undergoing neck surgery — as your new Christmas tradition – or he'll come down your chimney and eat you. Happy Holidays!

