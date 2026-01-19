Former WWE Star Announces Return to Television

Plenty of food is about to “get these hands” from one former wrestling icon.

Braun Strowman, former WWE superstar, announced that his foodie travel series Everything On The Menu has been renewed for a second season over at USA Network.

He announced the news in a video posted to social media by the cable network, with the caption “Hope yall are ready to eat!!!!” alongside three devil emojis.

“Alright, what’s going on? Look, y’all know I’m not a huge sweet guy. But you’ve seen me devour some unbelievable menus on season one of Everything On The Menu on USA Network,” he says in the video. “And this little cupcake right here, the sprinkles and everything — well, it’s for a celebration. What am I celebrating, you wanna ask? Well…”

“Surprise, surprise! Everything On The Menu will be coming with season two very soon. I can’t wait to see everybody there. Thank you for the love and the support of season one, and let’s rock and roll into season two. Thank you very much.”

Everything On The Menu follows the beloved wrestler as he travels to various cities, finds their best restaurants, and orders one of everything on the menu. The show’s first season just released in October, after the wrestling star was released from his WWE contract earlier in 2025.

Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, is one of WWE’s most decorated wrestlers. Known for his catchphrase “get these hands,” he has the record for most eliminations in a Survivor Series match and is tied with fellow wrestling legend Brock Lesnar for the most eliminations in a Royal Rumble.