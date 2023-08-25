WWE's Braun Strowman Sends Emotional Message to Bray Wyatt After His Death

The death of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt led to emotional reactions from fellow professional wrestlers. But one wrestler who likely took it the hardest is former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman who worked with Wyatt to start his WWE career. Strowman went to Instagram on Thursday to send an emotional message to Wyatt.

"I really don't even know how or where to start. This is just what I can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep," Strowman wrote. "If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say goodbye (sic), I sure as hell wouldn't have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours. You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life."

Strowman continued: "You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were having (sic) Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby's know i love you all so much. I'll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn't bye forever."

Strowman joined Wyatt in 2015 as a member of The Wyatt Family. He would then become a singles competitor in 2016 and won the Intercontinental Championship, Universal Championship, the Greatest Royal Rumble match and the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Strowman won the Univeral Championship at WrestleMania 36 in March 2020. He lost the title to Wyatt at SummerSlam in August of that year, and the two, along with Roman Reigns, battled for the title at Payback a week later. Reigns won the title and has been the champion ever since.

Wyatt won the Universal Championship twice and the WWE Championship in 2017. He was WWE Champion for 49 days before losing the title to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.