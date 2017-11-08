The 5 Best Things That Happened In WWE This Week

Another week has come and gone in WWE, and we were treated with some really good and memorable moments. The question is: what stood out most among the several hours of television?

RAW this week featured the continuation of the John Cena and Roman Reigns feud, SmackDown had their most stacked card in quite some time, and we had the conclusion of the Mae Young Classic tournament.

So among all of the good (and bad) this week, we’ll give you the five best moments of the week. If you missed any wrestling this week, this is what you missed out on.

1. Cena and Reigns Continue To Impress

Following an opening match on RAW between Roman Reigns and Jason Jordan (which was fantastic, by the way), John Cena came out to once again lay waste to Roman Reigns. If you’ve been keeping track, Cena has been dominating Reigns on the microphone in this feud.

Cena had a really good line about Reigns, bashing his “tactical gear” (the Shield themed outfit that Reigns continues to wear) and saying that the microphone is not a nightstick for his outfit. Reigns came back by saying he has had more great matches in the last two years than Cena has had in his whole career.

Well, that did it. Cena brought out the big guns, mentioning something that everyone has been wondering if he would bring up, but I think something we thought he ultimately would not: Reigns’ failed drug test.

That’s all, folks.

2. New Day = New Champs

A really good match at SummerSlam finally received a rematch this week on SmackDown as the Usos defended their tag team straps against the New Day in a “Las Vegas Street Fight.” The result was the New Day winning their fourth WWE tag team championship.

Just as they did at SummerSlam, these two teams had a really good match on Tuesday night. The match featured a couple really cool spots involving weapons: a Kendo stick was brought into the ring and used on pretty much everyone within striking distance and Jay Uso took a bump off the top rope through a table on the outside.

Kofi and Big E used the Midnight Hour to win and celebrated with their new championships, but their celebration was cut short just a couple of days later. Kingston may have suffered a knee injury during a live event in Honolulu, Hawaii this week. We should know more in the coming days.

3. The Greatness That Is Kevin Owens

One of the most memorable in-ring segments in quite some time took place on SmackDown, with Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon going face to face for the first time in a WWE ring.

Owens’ storyline about threatening to sue the WWE over Shane McMahon’s attack last week received a response from McMahon, who threatened to tangle up the lawsuit for so long he would bankrupt Owens. McMahon also claimed he is undefeated in lawsuits, which might cause one to ask why the company is not still named the WWF then?

McMahon also announced that his son Shane would be facing Owens at Hell In A Cell in a, you guessed it, Hell In A Cell match. He also got in some shots on Owens, degrading his appearance (“How do you look at yourself in the mirror and have any respect?”). Eventually, Owens had enough and attacked Vince.

The 72 year old McMahon took an insane amount of punishment from KO, including a legit headbutt, a superkick, some punches, and a huge frog splash from the top rope. McMahon broke his own company rule by bleeding profusely from his forehead, prompting Stephanie McMahon to come out to her father’s aide as the show went off the air.

4. Kairi Sane Prevails

In the hotly anticipated finals of the Mae Young Classic, Kairi Sane prevailed over Shayna Baszler to win WWE’s inaugural women’s tournament.

There was a ton of interest in this match due to Baszler friendship with Ronda Rousey, who attended the event with the other Four Horsewomen of MMA. There’s still a juicy rumor out there that Rousey’s crew will face off with WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley) at some point down the line, but we didn’t get any lead in to that feud here during the tournament finals.

Sane won with her signature elbow drop. The story throughout the bout was that Baszler is a heel full of strength and viciousness, while Sane is a smaller under dog. With her victory, Sane will receive a NXT Women’s Championship opportunity at NXT TakeOver: Houston on November 18. And we have definitely not seen the last of Shayna Baszler in WWE or NXT.

5. A Baby Miz Is On The Way

Okay, so you might be shocked we picked this for our final great moment from this week. But sometimes, real life events such as this outshine what happened during the scripted television shows.

Let’s face it, Miz and Maryse are a likable couple. If you’ve watched them at all on Total Divas to see how they interact behind the scenes, they are an absolutely perfect match and seem to make everyone around them have a good time. For example, the “prom” they threw before SummerSlam last year for the WWE staff was a hilarious idea.

This week, the pair announced they are expecting a child. It shocked everyone, from the fans to the staff and wrestlers in the back. Apparently Miz and Maryse did a tremendous job keeping this a secret from absolutely everyone. Of course on television they announced the pregnancy but didn’t go over the top with it given they are currently heels. Enzo Amore even questioned the legitimacy of the news during RAW. However, once the cameras were off, Miz took to Instagram to share how he really feels about becoming a father. It will give you goosebumps.