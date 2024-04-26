'Young Sheldon' Cancellation Ripped By Annie Potts Ahead of Finale

As Young Sheldon prepares for its series finale next month, Annie Potts is speaking her mind about the show coming to an end. Potts has portrayed Connie Tucker, affectionately known as Meemaw, on the Big Bang Theory prequel since the beginning. While there were previous rumors that Young Sheldon could very well be ending after its seventh season since that's what it was renewed to after getting a multi-season order from CBS a few years ago, it seems the official cancellation announcement threw her for a loop.

"This one was especially hard because I was completely unprepared," Potts told Variety. "I was shocked. I mean, the No. 1 show on network TV, No. 1 on Netflix. We're, I think, all that people watch on TikTok besides a couple of recipes for pasta. It just seemed like such a stupid business move. Forgive me, but I don't know. If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming. We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway."

Young Sheldon has steadily remained one of CBS' top shows throughout its run, so it makes sense why Potts is appropriately upset. No show is safe from cancellation, unfortunately, no matter how popular it may seem. Even though the series is leading up to Sheldon going to CalTech, it would have been interesting to see it continue and follow him to California.

Even though Young Sheldon is ending, at least two characters' stories are continuing. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will be reprising their roles as Georgie and Mandy for a yet-to-be-titled spinoff centering on their characters. It's unknown if any other Young Sheldon characters will be appearing, but considering how close the two have been getting to Meemaw and the fact that their daughter is named after her, it would be a shame if Potts didn't pass through from time to time.

Meanwhile, there is still a lot to look forward to in these remaining episodes of Young Sheldon. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will be returning for the hour-long series finale and reprising their roles as adult Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, but in what capacity is unknown. It will surely be an emotional episode, and it's a disappointment that it's coming so soon. It does sound like there will be a lot happening both leading up to the finale and in the finale, so it's not done quite yet.

Young Sheldon may not be getting the miracle reverse cancellation like S.W.A.T., but at least there's another series on the way, which is better than nothing. New episodes of Young Sheldon are continuing to air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The series finale will air on May 16, followed by the series finale of So Help Me Todd.