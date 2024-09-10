'Young Sheldon' Star Annie Potts Hospitalized

Young Sheldon star Annie Potts is recovering following a recent hospitalization. The actress, who starred on the hit CBS Big Bang Theory spinoff as Connie "Meemaw" Tucker, revealed in a series of late August social media updates that she underwent knee replacement surgery.

"Say Hello to my new Knee! I feel like I could audition for the Bionic Woman Re-boot," Potts, 71, captioned an Aug. 21 x-ray of her knee. Although the actress didn't share any further information at the time, she returned to social media just a day later to share that she underwent a knee replacement.

Sharing a photo from her hospital bed as she smiled with her nurser, Potts, who in 2022 revealed that she needed an ankle replacement, sang plenty of praise for Nurse Gabby, who she said "took such wonderful care of me after my knee replacement." She added that "God always sends an angel when you need them most."

After learning of Pott's hospitalization and surgery, the actress' colleagues fans were quick to send well-wishes for a speedy recovery her way. Commenting on the posts, Kristen Chenowith wrote, "Oh Annie!!! I know those knee replacements are tough from@my mom. I'm glad you had angel help you." Octavia Spencer added, "speedy recovery." A fans commented, "I hope you have a very quick recovery."

Thankfully, Potts seems to be trekking along just fine following her knee replacement. In a health update just more than two weeks post-op, the actress shared a video of herself up and walking with the assistance of a walker. She quipped in the caption that she was "taking the new knee out for a spin!"

The recent knee replacement is not the first procedure Potts has undergone. Ahead of the procedure, Potts revealed that it was "something like my 25th or 26th surgery." The actress previously shared that when she was 21, she broke nearly every bone in her body when she was hit by a drunk driver. She said she "had more than 20 orthopedic surgeries" as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash. She told her fans that she "spent 50 years trying to put myself back together," explaining that the limp her Young Sheldon character displays was "because somebody made a bad choice."

Outside of Young Sheldon, Potts is well-known for her roles in Designing Women, Ghostbusters, Pretty in Pink, and more. Young Sheldon marked her most recent acting credit, the series having wrapped earlier this year. The actress told PEOPLE that her role as Young Sheldon's grandma "could be my last rodeo."