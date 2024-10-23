‘Elsbeth’: Rob Riggle is a Wannabe Astronaut Being Questioned by Elsbeth in Exclusive Sneak Peek

This week’s Elsbeth will be out of this world, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. Premiering Thursday, Oct. 24, “The Wrong Stuff” will center on a billionaire who dies in a freak accident during a space training simulation, and “Elsbeth suspects a fellow magnate and wannabe astronaut with a grudge named Neal (Robert Riggle) is responsible. Also, Elsbeth’s day is turned upside down when she is reunited with a former colleague from Chicago.”

In an exclusive sneak peek, Elsbeth meets up with Neal and the other astronauts, including his son, but they seem to be more concerned with arguing about the aftermath of the death. Some of them still want to go up to space, but Neal’s son is the exact opposite. Elsbeth takes it as her opportunity to try to bond with Neal over children since she has a son of her own, and it’s just kids being kids.

The case is not the only thing that Elsbeth will be dealing with, it seems. What will happen when a former colleague from Chicago comes to New York is hard to tell, but fans of The Good Wife and The Good Fight will surely recognize Christian Borle, who will reprise his role as Carter Schmidt. Showrunner Jonathan Tolins told PopCulture that fans will get a look at what happened in Chicago that drove Elsbeth to move to New York, and Carrie Preston also hinted at some stuff happening with her past, and it seems like this will only just be the beginning.

Additionally, it was just announced that Preston’s husband, Michael Emerson will be recurring in the second season, starting this December, playing none other than Elsbeth’s husband, who will prove to be a foil. So, while the D.O.J. investigation might finally be out of the way, another obstacle will soon be coming for her.

Tomorrow’s episode of Elsbeth will surely be an interesting on. And on top of Rob Riggle and Christian Borle guest starring, Criminal Minds star Aisha Tyler is directing. It will be an episode fans don’t want to miss, and it all starts Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET only on CBS, following a new episode of the newly renewed Matlock starring Kathy Bates.