Damon Wayans Jr. Details ‘New Girl’ Reunion With Lamorne Morris on New Series ‘Poppa’s House’

A New Girl reunion is coming to Poppa’s House. TV Insider confirms that Lamorne Morris will be joining Damon Wayans Jr. on his new CBS sitcom in February 2025. While Morris and Wayans Jr. played Winston and Coach, respectively, on New Girl, the characters will be different on Poppa’s House. However, the dynamic that fans love will “naturally” come out. Morris will play Todd, a friend from Wayans Jr.’s Junior’s film school “who tries to convince Junior to come back to filmmaking.”

“Fire and ice! A little fire and ice. Warm water, baby!” Wayans Jr. said in reference to the Prince episode of New Girl. “Lamorne’s character in this episode is very different from his Winston character. And obviously, Junior’s way different than Coach, but because we’re still buddies, it just bleeds onto the screen.” As for how Morris was doing on set, Wayans Jr. said his former co-star “came in there and he kicked ass.”

Pictured: Damon Wayans as Poppa and Damon Wayans Jr. as Junior. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“This dude just came in and just blew everybody’s socks off,” Wayans Jr. shared. “And my dad was just so taken aback like, wow, this guy really brought it. I was like, ‘I told you, Dad! I’m not going to bring any losers on our show!’ I’m not going to do any friend favors. I knew he was going to come in and rock it, and he did.”

Also starring Damon Wayans Sr., Poppa’s House centers on a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. The series was initially set to premiere on the 2023-24 schedule but had to be pushed back due to the strikes. Poppa’s House finally premiered on Oct. 21.

While Lamorne Morris’ episode of Poppa’s House will be premiering in February, a set premiere date has not been announced. New Girl is streaming in full on Hulu, and new episodes of Poppa’s House air on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS following The Neighborhood, coincidentally starring fellow New Girl star Max Greenfield.