‘Young Sheldon’ First Look Revealed

CBS has revealed the first look at The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon. The exciting images show youngster Iain Armitage portraying the adolescent version of the eccentric genius Sheldon Cooper, a character made famous by Jim Parsons on the original sitcom.

See how the mind we’ve come to love on #BigBangTheory grows up in the new comedy #YoungSheldon this fall on CBS! pic.twitter.com/t4rTxCSgZj — YOUNG SHELDON (@YoungSheldon) May 17, 2017

The official Young Sheldon Twitter account unleashed its inaugural tweet on Tuesday to post an image from the upcoming show. The new still was released to coincide with the announcement of the CBS fall TV schedule.

The picture shows a briefcase-wielding Iain Armitage ready for school wearing a collared short-sleeve shirt with a bow-tie. As seen in the background are several older kids, who are likely Sheldon Cooper’s classmates considering the character graduated high school extremely early.

After CBS shared the all-new photo from Young Sheldon, fans of the original series expressed their excitement for the upcoming spinoff show.

@YoungSheldon @IainLoveTheatre @zoejperry Can’t wait to see it, I think it has great potential 🙏 — sophie aschacher (@sophieaschacher) May 17, 2017

Not only are the fans amped for the show, but also the executives at CBS seem to be quite optimistic about the offshoot series.

“We think this is the best thing we’ve had behind Big Bang since we moved it here,” CBS scheduling chief Kelly Kahl said.

CBS’ official description reads: “Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king.”

Confirmed cast members on Young Sheldon include Lance Barber (The Comeback), Raegan Revord (Modern Family), and Montana Jordan (The Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter).

Earlier this month, Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage spent some quality time together. The two went to a movie together and seemed to have a budding friendship that will be a valuable asset moving forward with Young Sheldon.

“What a great time: Saw the fantastic Come From Away with the equally fantastic Iain,” wrote Parsons on Instagram.

What a great time: saw the fantastic @wecomefromaway with the equally fantastic @iainlovestheatre 🎭👍 A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on May 2, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Young Sheldon is set to air immediately after The Big Bang Theory at 8:30 on Thursdays with a special one-time preview airing on September 25 at 8:30.

