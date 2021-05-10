'Young Rock': Sweet Scene Between Dwayne Johnson and His Mother Was Unscripted

✖

Dwayne Johnson shared a heartwarming little secret behind the finale of Young Rock, specifically a scene between himself and his mother. Johnson and his mother, Ata Johnson sat together on a bench to talk with each other, feeding some birds and talking about the past amid the whole "presidential campaign" storyline of the show.

"In this moment, I went with my gut (and off script) and told my mom that I wished dad could've been here to see where we're at right now. My dad died suddenly 18 months ago, January 2020," Johnson reveals in an Instagram post alongside the scene. "You can see my mom look down, really pause and try her best to keep composure. I'm proud of her for being as real as it gets in this moment."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Johnson also dived into a bit of his mother's relationship with his father, plus the candle she likely continues to carry and will continue to carry as time marches on. "After 35yrs of marriage, she divorced my dad back in the mid 2000's — but the truth is she never stopped loving that man," Johnson added. "I think she's right...our lost loved ones are always here with us. Their spirits."

Young Rock has been a success to this point for The Rock, even sparking headlines saying it could be his The Apprentice as an indicator that he may actually run for president one day. He's addressed the possibility of his potential run in the past too, with humorous results.

"I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people," Johnson wrote.

In a more serious response earlier, Johnson told USA Today that he hasn't written off a run for The White House. It was the first time the former WWE superstar mentioned it. "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," Johnson told the outlet. "Truly, I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

If this latest post from The Rock is any indication, he's been guided by some strong, loving forces to get to this point. His father and mother have to have some pride in that.