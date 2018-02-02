Dwayne Johnson Reflects on Mom’s Suicide Attempt: ‘We Got Lucky That Day’

While shooting a scene for his HBO series Ballers, Dwayne Johnson reflected on a past suicide attempt by his mom, saying, “We got lucky that day.”

Johnson shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the show on his Instagram.

“Not your typical scene on our comedy [Ballers], as I cracked a beer open toasting my character’s brother, William who committed suicide,” he wrote.

“Got me thinkin’ though bout how many of us have been affected by suicide of our friends, family. Struggle and pain is real. We’ve all been there on some level or another,” he added.

He then got into specifics how his mother “tried to check out” when he was 15 years old. “She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her,” Johnson explained.

“I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.

What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t,” he continued.

Johnson also went into how it was a very emotional scene and that he “didn’t like it” but added that is was a “reminder that we always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain. Help ’em thru it, get ’em talkin’ about the struggle and remind ’em that they’re not alone.”

“We got lucky that day when I was 15 and that ain’t always the case,” Johnson’s comment concluded.

Many of his fans and followers turned up in the comments to show support and thank him for his honesty.

“So true brotha, so true. Gotta spread awareness on suicide FOR SURE. So many people struggle with it but don’t say anything, because they’re afraid or embarrassed. Not the case at all, true friends will be there to help you and walk through it with you,TOGETHER,” one fan wrote.

“Mr. Johnston, thank you for all that you are and all that you do. For using your platform to make waves, bring about change, and evoke thoughts and actions. To be a voice. You are one of my biggest inspirations. I’m sure I can speak for many when I say that you inspire so many. I raise my son with the intention that he too will make waves. ‘THANK YOU’ doesn’t seem like the right words, as its hard to articulate my thoughts and emotions but… Thank you,” said another.