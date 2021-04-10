Dwayne Johnson Gives Hilariously Spirited Response to Presidential Run Question

✖

Dwayne Johnson is one of America's biggest stars, and he has been a prominent name during recent political discussions. Nearly 50% of people in a recent poll said that they would support him as President of the United States, prompting a spirited response. The Rock said that it would be his honor to serve the people.

Johnson posted a screenshot on Instagram that showed a Newsweek headline. "46% want Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as President," the post read. The photo showed the wrestler-turned-actor smiling at the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level. Johnson then used the caption of his Instagram post to explain how he wasn't exactly the "traditional" image of a president.

"Humbling [praying hands emoji][mind blown emoji]" Johnson wrote on Instagram. "I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people [praying hands emoji[flex emoji][American flag emoji]."

Discussing a potential presidential run is nothing new for Johnson. After all, him trying to win the job is the premise of the NBC sitcom Young Rock. He uses an "interview" on the campaign trail as an opportunity to tell stories from his childhood and teenage years. Johnson has also talked about seriously considering a future in politics during multiple interviews.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," Johnson told USA Today in February while promoting the sitcom. "Truly, I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

Similarly, Johnson joked about joining forces with Tom Hanks to form an unstoppable duo. He made the comment during an SNL monologue, also stating that he was "too qualified" to be president after a "former reality star" won the election. "The truth is, America needs us," Johnson said about him and "vice president" Hanks. "No one can seem to agree on anything anymore except for two things."

While the monologue entertained fans, Johnson told both Ellen Degeneres and GQ that the thought of being president was "alluring" to him. "I'm not being coy when I say that, but at the moment, I am not sure. I can't deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring," Johnson explained. "And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people's lives on a global scale. But there are a lot of other things I want to do first."