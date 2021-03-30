'Young Rock' Sets Battle Royal Episode Featuring Wrestling Legends

✖

Pro wrestling fans are going to be in for a treat tonight. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently went to Instagram to reveal photos from the upcoming episode of Young Rock. The episode will focus on a battle royal with some of the legends in pro wrestling.

"YOUNG ROCK fans the wait is over - the BIGGEST BATTLE ROYAL IN HAWAII HISTORY!!!" Johnson wrote. He went on to mention the pro wrestlers that are featured including Andre the Giant, The Wild Samoans, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Sgt. Slaughter, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, The Iron Sheik and Johnson's father Rocky Johnson." Young Rock has received strong reviews since premiering in February, earning a 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. PopCulture.com recently talk to three stars of the show - Uli Latukefu, Bradley Constant and Adrian Groulx, and the trio revealed what Johnson shared with them before they began production.

"I think for me — he said a lot, he was super encouraging, very encouraging, gave us insight into how he was at different stages of his life," Latukefu said in our series PopCulture @Home. "But for me, it was really just his vote of confidence to tell his story, which meant a lot to me just being able to go, 'We chose you.'"

"He sent me a personal video and he was so nice. He was saying how great I did; he was saying that I did such a good job and that he was so glad to have me playing little Dwayne," Groulx said. "That just warmed my heart. I was in tears. I was just starstruck because of all this, again happening so early on in my career, so I was very honored."

Young Rock tells the story of Johnson's life in three different stages - 10 years old, 15 years old and 18 to 20 years old. When speaking with USA Today, Johnson said everything seen on the show happened in his life. "The fun thing about 'Young Rock' is everything that people see in this first episode and throughout the season, everything happened," Johnson said. "Now, what we do is, maybe it happened in a different year, maybe it happened in a different city." Young Rock airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.