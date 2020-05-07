'Yellowstone': Where to Stream the Kevin Costner Series

Paramount Network's Kevin Costner-starring drama Yellowstone has cemented itself as the No. 1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV. Enjoying major ratings in the key demo and impressive audience sizes throughout the first two seasons, it comes as little surprise that fans are already eagerly waiting to turn on their TVs to tune into Season 3 later this summer, but where, exactly, can Yellowstone be streamed?

Thankfully, there are a few different ways that fans of the mega-popular series can stream Yellowstone, though having a subscription to a streaming service will not help them just yet. Currently, all episodes of the series are available for streaming on the Paramount Network website, where new episodes are typically uploaded within 24 hours of their debut. A cable login is required, however. All past seasons are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime (Season 1 – $24.99, Season 2 – $19.99) and iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube, where Season 1 costs $16.99 for SD and $24.99 for HD and Season 2 costs $16.99 for SD and $19.99 for HD.

While the series currently isn't available on streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu, and there doesn't seem to be any plans for it to be, it will soon be finding a home at a streamer. In January, it was announced that the Paramount Network flagship series was headed to Peacock, NBC Universal's upcoming streaming service. Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for the series when it officially launches on July 15 with hundreds of titles. Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers got early access to the service beginning on April 15.

Joining a growing field of streaming services, Peacock will offer a free, ad-supported tier (Peacock Free), as well as options for ad-free service. Peacock free will have a limited amount of content. A subscription to Peacock Premium, which has more content, will start at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier. Subscribers will be able to upgrade to an ad-free experience for $5, meaning the service will cost $9.99 per month.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone stars Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, and therefore is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park.

Season 3 of the series is set to debut on Sunday, June 21. In February, months before its third outing, Paramount Network announced the Season 4 renewal of Yellowstone. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.