'Yellowstone': How to Stream the New Season for Free

Paramount Network's most-watched scripted series ever is about to return, leaving many fans to wonder how they can watch the upcoming season of Yellowstone for free. The 10-episode third season is scheduled to debut on the network on Sunday, June 21, leaving many scrambling for a way to catch the new episodes.

As with past seasons, new episodes of Yellowstone will be available for purchase the following day on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, or Vudu. Those hoping to save a penny can keep an eye out on the Paramount Network website, where episodes are typically made available for streaming for free with cable login.

Anyone hoping to catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 before the Season 3 premiere will, unfortunately, have to spare a few bucks. Currently, Yellowstone is not available for streaming on any streaming platforms such as Netflix or Hulu. The seasons are, however, available for purchase on the above mentioned platforms. Season 1 is also available for streaming on the Paramount Network website. It was recently announced that the series will eventually find a home for streaming on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, which is set to launch later this year.

The No. 1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV and also Paramount Network's most-watched scripted series ever, Yellowstone is centered around the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, and therefore is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park.

While Paramount Network hasn't yet released an official synopsis for the upcoming episodes, following the shocking Season 2 finale of the series, Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton, teased to PopCulture.com that the upcoming season is "very different."

"I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it's just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that's sort of the genius of Yellowstone. It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle,” Grimes said. "It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3."

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner in the lead as John Dutton, with Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham rounding out the cast. Season 3 will see Lost alum Josh Holloway is joining the series as Roarke Morris.

Yellowstone Season 3 debuts on Paramount Network on Sunday, June 21. The series was recently picked up for a fourth season, which does not yet have a premiere date. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.