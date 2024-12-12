‘Fire Country’: Bode and Audrey Start Fresh at Station 42 as Locker Neighbors (Exclusive Clip)

Fire Country’s fall finale is tomorrow, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In the episode “Promise Me,” a series of dangerous underground zombie fires emerge, and “the team must protect the town, forcing Eve to have a less-than-warm reunion with her estranged father, Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris), a stalwart cowboy whose family ranch has become a pillar of the Edgewater community.”

In an exclusive clip, Bode and Audrey are finally at 42 after graduating. They are no longer cadets but officially full-fledged firefighters. The two find out they are locker neighbors, and Bode catches Audrey up to speed on the 42 traditions, including keeping a photo of loved ones in the helmet. He also tells her that it’s a fresh start, and the two say goodbye to their pasts.

Considering Fire Country began with Bode in jail and going to inmate camp at Three Rock, it’s pretty incredible to see him at 42 as an actual firefighter, having graduated from training after being released. Additionally, it’s been interesting to see his dynamic with Leven Rambin’s Audrey James during their training and how that will continue since they are both at 42 will be equally as interesting to see. It already seems like they are both looking forward to starting fresh, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s not so easy.

Since this is the fall finale, it’s likely this episode will be as intense as ever, and not just because of those zombie fires. It sounds like Eve will have a difficult time with her father and fans will likely be getting some backstory with that storyline and digging deeper into her family. Already, Season 3 has been a bumpy ride between Bode’s training, Gabriela’s spiral, Jake losing Gen, and much, much more. How it will all go down in the fall finale is unknown, but luckily, fans won’t have to wait very long.

The fall finale of Fire Country premieres tomorrow, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the series finale of Blue Bloods. Be sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above ahead of the new episode. In the meantime, all three seasons up to last week’s episode are streaming on Paramount+. After tomorrow, Fire Country will return to CBS on Friday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET.