‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Season 4

It’s been announced that the Paramount Network has renewed Yellowstone for Season 4, ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which will come later this summer. In a press release, Paramount revealed the news, noting that Yellowstone has been the “#1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos,” and was “the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers.”

Additionally, series co-creator Taylor Sheridan inked an overall deal with the network that will expand his creative work with other new projects at Paramount. Included in Sheridan’s new deal, is the recently announced scripted drama Mayor of Kingstown, which is “set in a small Michigan town” and centers “on seven federal prisons.”

A official synopsis of the series adds: “Mayor of Kingstown follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the criminals, the cops, the prisoners and politicians who all have something at stake.”

Following the shocking Season 2 finale of Yellowstone, Luke Grimes (who plays Kayce Dutton in the series) spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com about what fans can expect from the series’ upcoming third season.

“I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it’s just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that’s sort of the genius of Yellowstone,” he said. “It’s like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it’s intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it’s poetic, and the moments are more subtle.

“It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you’re going to get that same thing with Season 3,” Grimes added. Going on to compare the previous seasons, the actor explained, “Season 2 was incredibly different from Season 1, and Season 3 is just as different from season two. At the heart of it is all these characters that you’ve fallen in love with and this family we’ve sort of been rooting for.

“I think once you’re in and once you’re invested in these people, like the places that (Sheridan) can go with the writing and the journey he can take us… there’s no limit to the boundaries,” he added.

Yellowstone Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to return in summer 2020.