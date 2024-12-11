David Letterman’s Late Night Show to Stream Free 24/7

Late Show with David Letterman is officially headed to streaming. Letterman’s CBS talk show that ran from 1983 to 2015 will be available on the free, ad-supported channel (FAST), according to The Hollywood Reporter. His production company, Worldwide Pants, struck a deal with Samsung TV Plus to provide 4,000 hours of original video to the streaming service.

“I’m very excited about this,” Letterman said in a statement. “Now I can watch myself age without looking in the mirror!” The 24/7 on-demand channel, appropriately titled Letterman TV, will include archival clips from both of his late-night shows, including celebrity interviews, holiday specials, behind-the-scenes clips with commentary from Letterman, Top Ten lists, and much more.

(Photo by John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

“Dave’s show was the original viral video,” Walter Kim, executive producer for digital at Worldwide Pants, said in a statement. “As someone who worked for the entirety of The Late Show, it’s a thrill to help assemble and create programming around some of our favorite moments from the show, and with more than 4,000 hours from which to choose, the channel will continuously change.”

“At Samsung TV Plus, we aim to build a home for entertainment that feels personal, meaningful, and accessible to everyone,” said Salek Brodsky, svp and general manager at Samsung TV Plus. “David Letterman is a living legend whose humor and conversations have entertained and inspired generations. With ‘Letterman TV,’ we’re proud to bring his iconic interviews and comedy to a new audience while giving longtime fans a chance to revisit and enjoy the moments that make him such a beloved figure in television.”

Samsung TV Plus has been around since 2015, providing users with live streaming content with over 350 channels across multiple categories and genres. It’s unknown if full episodes of either late-night show will be streaming as well, but for now, it sounds like just clips will be available, which will be better than nothing, especially if some of them haven’t been seen in quite a long time. Meanwhile, there is plenty of other content to stream on Samsung TV Plus’ FAST channels, 24/7 and, of course, for free, and it wouldn’t be surprising if more late-night greats were to join David Letterman.