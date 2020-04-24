'Yellowstone' Season 3 Premiere Date Lights up Social Media

Social media is going wild after Paramount Network revealed the Yellowstone Season 3 premiere date. On Thursday, the network announced that the Kevin Costner-starring series would premiere its third season on Sunday, June 21, or Father's Day. That date means that the series is moving to a new night, as the first two seasons aired on Wednesdays.

John Dutton will protect his home at any cost. And you can watch it all go down when season 3 returns on June 21, 2020. Mark your calendars: Yellowstone is moving to Sundays! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/abUtE8fste — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) April 23, 2020

The #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV and also Paramount Network's most-watched scripted series ever, Yellowstone will return with a few fresh faces. Lost alum Josh Holloway is joining the series as Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family. He will star alongside Costner and returning cast members Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, and Gil Birmingham.

News of the premiere date comes just after it was announced in Feb. that Yellowstone was renewed for a fourth season. While fans are already gearing up for Season 4, they were ecstatic to get an official Season 3 premiere date. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.