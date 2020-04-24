'Yellowstone' Season 3 Premiere Date Lights up Social Media
Social media is going wild after Paramount Network revealed the Yellowstone Season 3 premiere date. On Thursday, the network announced that the Kevin Costner-starring series would premiere its third season on Sunday, June 21, or Father's Day. That date means that the series is moving to a new night, as the first two seasons aired on Wednesdays.
John Dutton will protect his home at any cost. And you can watch it all go down when season 3 returns on June 21, 2020. Mark your calendars: Yellowstone is moving to Sundays! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/abUtE8fste— Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) April 23, 2020
The #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV and also Paramount Network's most-watched scripted series ever, Yellowstone will return with a few fresh faces. Lost alum Josh Holloway is joining the series as Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family. He will star alongside Costner and returning cast members Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, and Gil Birmingham.
News of the premiere date comes just after it was announced in Feb. that Yellowstone was renewed for a fourth season. While fans are already gearing up for Season 4, they were ecstatic to get an official Season 3 premiere date. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.
Need to binge Yellowstone for the 4th time before season 3 starts— clint beastwood (@tylerchambeers) April 24, 2020
Ok.. countdown begins. Will be marking the days off on my @Yellowstone Calendar until #RipWheeler @colehauser bursts back onto our screens! ❤️Season 3 #YellowstoneTV @paramountnet 🤠🐄🔥🐎🧲💣 https://t.co/KxNDJYFgSh— Shirley Valentine (@Shirley08109629) April 23, 2020
All of my shows ended early and not much is coming back,so it's nice to see one of the greats premiering as planned! #YellowstoneTV @paramountnet pic.twitter.com/cqEkkR8f3Z— therightNegan (@TherightNegan) April 23, 2020
Tell 'em June is coming....Tell 'em John Dutton is coming..... 🤠🐎💪— 📷 Debbie Lambert Murphy 📷 (@DebMurphy57) April 23, 2020
The best show to come on tv in decades. Great acting and a story line that makes it hard to wait for the next episode.— sthelenaman (@bdjernes1) April 23, 2020
Finally! 🙌🏽— Annette Anderson, Ph.D. (@ImpactGreater) April 23, 2020
Legit chills watching this! Cant wait! Best show on TV!— Haseeb Malik (@H2Malik) April 23, 2020
HOLY COWBOY!!! I can't wait!!! 👢🐎🐃— ChrystesHeart (@ChrystesLove) April 23, 2020
This looks good! I can’t wait! I love the first two seasons. I’m looking forward to season 3.— Frederick Lopez (@MANof5T33L) April 23, 2020
Counting down the days!!💜💜🎉🎊👏👏👏— Angie Arizpe (@aarizpe2015) April 23, 2020
You have no idea how much I’ve been looking forward to season 3 ... especially when I found out you got ‘Sawyer’ (@JoshHolloway). This season is going to give me oxygen. I can just feel it. Easily one of the best shows on TV.— Alex Brooklyn Harper (@AlexBrooklynH) April 23, 2020
👏👏👏👏👏👏😁 pic.twitter.com/agBTYoDYH5— Patrick Lee (@Patrick01666) April 23, 2020