‘The Flintstones’ Is Now Streaming Completely Free

The Flintstones is officially streaming for free. The beloved Hanna-Barbera animated series from the ‘60s is streaming in full on Tubi. The ad-supported and Fox-owned streamer is free for everyone with thousands of movies and television in its content library, including originals. All six seasons of The Flintstones are available, taking fans back to the Stone Age and reacquainting them with the popular family and their next-door neighbors, the Rubbles.

Created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, The Flintstones starred Alan Reed, Jean Vander Pyl, Mel Blanc, Daws Butler, Bea Benaderet, Gerry Johnson, Don Messick, John Stephenson, Verna Felton, Janet Waldo, and Harvey Korman, among others. The series premiered on Sept. 30, 1960 on ABC and ran for six seasons and over 150 episodes before coming to an end on Apr. 1, 1966. The Flintstones spawned a franchise with other shows, films, specials, comics, and much, much more.

Meanwhile, The Flintstones series is not the only title in the franchise that is streaming for free on Tubi. Fans can also watch the two live-action films, 1994’s The Flintstones and 2000’s prequel, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas. It’s unknown if any more Flintstones titles will be added to Tubi, but having the original series on there is definitely exciting since Tubi is the only place that the show is streaming.

As for the franchise, The Flintstones are still going strong and very nearly got a new show on Fox. The network initially ordered the pilot for Bedrock back in 2023, which would have taken place 20 years after the events of the original series and centered on Pebbles Flintstone. Starring Elizabeth Banks, the series was scrapped by Fox in July. The good news is that there is more than likely already plans for another series in the future, because people can’t get enough of the Stone Age family.

Fans are able to watch the original The Flintstones for free thanks to Tubi, as well as many other movies and shows, with ads, of course. There is a lot to watch on Tubi, and more content is always being added and removed. It’s always possible more titles in the Flintstones franchise will be added at a later time, but for now, fans will have to settle with the original series and the live-action films.