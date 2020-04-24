'Yellowstone' Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

Paramount Network has finally announced the premiere date for the highly-anticipated third season of Yellowstone. According to a press release, Season 3 of the hit drama will return on returns "on a new night," Sunday, June 21. Coincidentally, this is also Father’s Day.

Yellowstone stars Academy Award & Emmy winning actor Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the owner and operator of the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. "Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries," reads a description of the series. Following the shocking Season 2 finale of Yellowstone, Luke Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton in the series — spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com about what fans should expect from Season 3.

John Dutton will protect his home at any cost. And you can watch it all go down when season 3 returns on June 21, 2020. Mark your calendars: Yellowstone is moving to Sundays! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/abUtE8fste — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) April 23, 2020

"I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it's just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that's sort of the genius of Yellowstone," he said. "It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle. It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3."

Going on to compare the previous seasons, Grimes explained, "Season 2 was incredibly different from Season 1, and Season 3 is just as different from season two. At the heart of it is all these characters that you've fallen in love with and this family we've sort of been rooting for. I think once you're in and once you're invested in these people, like the places that (Sheridan) can go with the writing and the journey he can take us... there's no limit to the boundaries."

Interestingly, Yellowstone has already been renewed for a fourth season as well. The news was announced in February, but no other details were made available at the time. Prior to that, in January, it was announced that Yellowstone will be heading to NBCUniveral's Peacock streaming service. The company acquired the series from Paramount Network after securing a licensing deal with ViacomCBS. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Wind River), and in addition to Costner and Grimes, the show also stars Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham.