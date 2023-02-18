'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Addresses Show Ending With Mortality Comment

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley recently addressed news of the show ending with an ominous comment about mortality. Speaking to TV Line, Bentley confessed that the chances of character deaths is something he's been thinking about for years. "I thought about this in season 1," Bentley said, "because it's always a possibility in TV, right? We're always ready to die... [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Yellowstone might be inching closer to an early conclusion, possibly ending with its current Season 5. If Yellowstone does indeed come to an end, there is talk of a potential new series starring Matthew McConaughey that would be a continuation of the story. No details of how — or which Yellowstone cast members might be involved — have been shared. The new report seems to imply that Costner is not interested in spending as much time on Yellowstone as he is currently working on Horizon, a multi-part western epic which he will direct and star in. Costner also co-wrote a film with Jon Baird (Stan & Ollie, Filth).

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Paramount stated, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Bentley's new comments are not the first time that he's addressed potential character deaths. During a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Jamie Dutton-actor opened up about the show's Season 5 developments and offered his take on what could happen. Please Note: Yellowstone Spoilers Below.

In the show's midseason finale, Jamie learned some shocking information that led him to call for his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), to be impeached as Montana governor. This did not sit well with Jamie's sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) who even urged their father to murder Jamie himself. However, Bentley isn't convinced that Jamie won't make the first move against his sister. "I think he has to," Bentley told EW. "There's an element of: This has to happen now because the play that's been made only allows for that. He knows this. They're gonna kill him now, like he thought they would if he played the impeachment game. He's a chess player. He's three steps ahead. He's thought it through a hundred times."

"I don't know if he could do it with his own hands," Bentley went on to surmise. "He did kill his own [birth] father, but Beth is closer to him than his father. You know, they have a close relationship. Part of the pain and hate between them comes from the loss of that wonderful relationship they had before."

However, the actor confessed that he still has no idea how things will end between the warring siblings, but he is as curious as the show's fans. "I just learned to not expect anything, except enjoy the moments," he admitted. "I've had so many as Jamie. It's like I've played many characters in one and I've gone so many places with him. It would be hard to forever let him go in a way, but also I'd feel fulfilled if I had to."