'Yellowstone': Read Paramount Network's Official Statement on Report of Show's Conclusion

It has been reported that Yellowstone may be coming to an end, with the current Season 5 potentially being it's last. Now, the show's home channel, Paramount Network, has issued an official statement regarding claims that the show is coming to a conclusion sooner than fans expected. Notably, the network does not confirm or deny the information listed in the report.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Paramount stated, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner." According to Deadline, a big part of the cause of the show potentially ending is series star Kevin Costner allegedly wanting to spend less time filming. The actor is said to have requested to only be present for one week of filming the second half of Season 5. This is significantly down from the 65 days he offered to be available for filming the first 8 episodes and obviously would diminish his presence in the new episodes.

The new report seems to imply that Costner's disinterest in spending as much time on Yellowstone is due to a new project. Costner is currently working on Horizon, a multi-part western epic that he will direct and star in. Costner also co-wrote with film with Jon Baird (Stan & Ollie, Filth). The project is in development at Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line. If the report is accurate, it also details unnamed insiders have stated that Paramount is looking to produce a continuation of Yellowstone with Matthew McConaughey in a new lead role. It is unclear who if any of the current cast would be part of this proposed spinoff.

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The show is currently on winter break.