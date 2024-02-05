Three 'Yellowstone' Stars Reportedly Could Reprise Their Roles in Matthew McConaughey Spinoff

Yellowstone is reportedly getting a big spinoff with Matthew McConaughey after the series comes to an end, and there's talk that three of the show's stars could reprise their roles in the new show. According to Puck, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Scott Grimes could possibly be planning to jump from the flagship series to the new spinoff. However, the actors are said to be seeking big per-episode salaries, which might be stalling plans to get the new series into production.

"Reilly, in particular, initially asked for a whopping $1.5 million an episode, according to two sources, at or above the very top tier of TV stars, though in recent communications that number has come down to $1.2 million an episode," Puck states. "Hauser, I'm told, had asked for $1.25 million an episode, up from the $700,000 an episode he currently makes." There is no word on what Grimes may be looking to earn.

Notably, the same Puck report also indicates that a new leading lady is being courted for the Yellowstone spinoff. According to Puck's Matt Belloni, Michelle Pfeiffer is being eyed for the untitled Yellowstone spinoff. "Matthew McConaughey is still the top choice to star, but reports of his commitment to the project are overstated," per Bellloni. "He won't sign on until he sees a script, which hasn't happened yet, per his agent."

Belloni then added, "But producers are much closer on Michelle Pfeiffer, who is in negotiations for the female lead." Notably, neither McConaughey nor Pfeiffer have inked deals, but they are said to be close. Belloni stated that Yellowstone producers and Pfeiffer "should either close a deal or walk away in the next week or two."

It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 will be the show's final outing — with the series coming to an end in November 2024 — but fans will still have two new spinoffs to look forward to. Variety reports that — following the success of 1883 and 1923 — a series titled 1944 and one titled 2024 are in the works. Details are scarce, but the outlet notes that, as with Yellowstone, both new shows are set to be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."