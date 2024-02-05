Matthew McConaughey 'Yellowstone' Spinoff: Hollywood Legend Reportedly Cast as New Female Lead

Matthew McConaughey's Yellowstone spinoff is making some headway, and a Hollywood legend has reportedly been cast as the franchise's new female lead. According to Puck's Matt Belloni, Michelle Pfeiffer is being eyed for the untitled Yellowstone spinoff. Notably, neither McConaughey nor Pfeiffer have inked deals, but they are said to be close

"Matthew McConaughey is still the top choice to star, but reports of his commitment to the project are overstated," per Puck. "He won't sign on until he sees a script, which hasn't happened yet, per his agent. But producers are much closer on Michelle Pfeiffer, who is in negotiations for the female lead and should either close a deal or walk away in the next week or two."

It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 would be the show's final outing, following the news that series star Kevin Coster had quit. However, it was reported that Costner "begged" to return to the show. According to Puck, after Costner walked away, his reps reached out to the network and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to find out if there was any way he could return. The outlet reported that Costner's reps were "basically begging" for the actor to be allowed to be allowed to come back to Yellowstone, but it ultimately did not work out.

It was later announced that McConaughey had been approached to star in a Yellowstone spinoff. Ahead of the big news being shared, McConaughey made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to discuss his non-fiction book Greenlights. While chatting with the hosts, McConaughey got around to mentioning future projects and revealed that he had something on the horizon which can be safely assumed is his new Yellowstone series.

"I am now becoming more interested in actually going to play another character in a TV show. To go have some structure, like, 'I got a call time. I got lines. I got scenes. I got a character.' That sounds like a vacation right now to me," the actor quipped.

McConaughey added, "All the last four years of culminating and writing and getting these things together and getting more into some public service freed me up to go, 'The idea of going to act in the right role, in the right kind of movie, film, or series right now, I'll be a different or improved actor in my own right," after this last three years. I deliberately chose to go focus on some things I was talking about and I have different perspectives."