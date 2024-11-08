‘Yellowstone’ Stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley Address Sequel, Season 6 Speculation (Exclusive)

Will Yellowstone Season 5 be the end of the Duttons’ story? Amid speculation about a sequel and calls from fans for a sixth season ahead of the return of Yellowstone Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 10, stars Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) opened up to PopCulture.com about their interest in possibly continuing their characters’ stories.

“With TV, it’s so hard to know when there’s an ending and when there’s not or what’s really carrying on and what’s not,” Bentley said of the Season 5 finale. “So you know, it’s hard to frame it [as the end of the series], and more like I think [fans are] just going to be excited at the journey that we’ve taken here. And the fact that they’ve been with us so far, I know that this will be satisfying for them.”

Bentley noted that the decision to greenlight a sixth season or spinoff is “so above [his] pay grade,” but said he’s game to come back for more Dutton drama if called upon. “I have no idea where the journey’s gone from here, and so I’m excited to see that as well,” he told PopCulture, adding, “I love working with [co-creator Taylor Sheridan], so yeah, of course, I would always be interested in that.”

Grimes told PopCulture that both he and Asbille would be in for another iteration of Kayce and Monica’s story if Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan was the one behind it. “I think because this is his world, and I don’t think anyone else could really tell the stories of these characters. They were his sort of brainchildren,” Grimes said. “And so, yeah, if Taylor called and said, ‘I’m writing it,’ then I think we’d both be in.”

Paramount Network hasn’t shared any news about a possible sixth season of Yellowstone or a sequel continuation of the Duttons’ story. There are two confirmed spinoffs in the works: The Madison (formerly 2024) and 1944, which will follow in the footsteps of previous prequels 1883 and 1923.

The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, was described as a sequel to the events of Yellowstone when it was first announced as 2024 as well as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Ben Schnetzer and Amiah Miller also star.

Yellowstone returns on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.