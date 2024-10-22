‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Teases Explosive Ending

The first trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 just dropped, and it is EXPLOSIVE. Literally. The brief new clip teases the ending of the hit neo-Western series and implies that war is inevitable for the Dutton family.

All of our favorite Yellowstone stars are back in the trailer, including Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton. While it’s unclear exactly how John’s storyline will play out in the final episodes, it has previously been reported that he may be killed off. Check out the full Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 teaser trailer in the video below:

It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 would be the show’s final outing — with the series coming to an end in November 2024. However, there have been subsequent reports indicating that it might not be the end of the road after all, though there is currently no official news from the network regarding the future of the flagship show beyond Season 5.

While we may or may not be getting Yellowstone Season 6, fans will still have two new spinoffs to look forward to. Following the success of spinoffs 1883 and 1923, a series titled 1944 and one titled 2024 are reportedly in the works. It’s not certain that 2024 will be the Yellowstone sequel series, but it’s been reported that Matthew McConaughey might be joining the franchise, possibly in this particular series.