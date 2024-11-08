‘Yellowstone’ Stars Tease ‘Perfect’ Ending to Season 5 : ‘Don’t Blink’

Yellowstone fans are in for a wild ride in Part 2 of Season 5. Ahead of the highly-anticipated return of the hit Paramount Network series on Nov. 10, stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Kelsey Asbille opened up to PopCulture.com about what lies ahead for the Dutton family as they possibly prepare for a ride off into the sunset.

In the midseason finale of Season 5, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) and his wife Monica (Asbille) were looking to carve out their place on the ranch following the loss of their unborn son. It’s there Grimes says fans will find his and Asbille’s characters when Yellowstone returns, “maybe finding some happiness for a split second.”

There’s no guarantee of a happy ending, however, as Grimes teased an action-packed final six episodes. “I have to say, don’t blink,” he told PopCulture, calling the end of Season 5 “all killer, no filler.”

Jamie Dutton (Bentley) certainly has found himself at the point of no return with sister Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), with both siblings calling for the other’s death during the midseason finale.

“I’m always surprised at what’s inside Jamie,” Bentley told PopCulture, “because I think he’s so broken that what comes out could be anything. He’s just, in some ways, lashing out with what he hopes is something like a personality or something like a reflection of who he thinks he might be.”

When it comes to the conclusion of Season 5, billed as the final season, Grimes says fans won’t be disappointed. “I can say very honestly, I do think everyone’s going to be very satisfied,” he teased. “I know I was, and we’ve experienced this show as fans too. You know, we wait for every new season to get scripts, and we want to know what’s going to happen next, just like everybody else. And as someone who’s been very invested, reading that final script was not at all disappointing.” Asbille agreed she “devoured” the final scripts in one sitting, gushing, “I think it’s the perfect ending.”

Referencing the Season 5 production delays and exit of star Kevin Costner, Grimes added, “Just the way the whole last season has been handled in the face of all the challenges, you know, it’s perfect. I couldn’t imagine it any other way now having read it, and I hope that everyone else feels the same way.”

Yellowstone returns on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.