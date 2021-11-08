‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Beth Dutton’s Fate Revealed

Yellowstone viewers feared the worst for Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). An assistant unknowingly opened a booby-trapped package in Beth’s office, causing an enormous explosion. Beth was further away from the initial blast (just barely) so fans hoped she would make it out alive, especially with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White) possibly facing death, as well. In Season 4’s premiere episodes (“Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain”), we got an answer. Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 4 (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service).

When we first return to the scene of Schwartz and Meyer, there is total destruction. Instead of seeing Beth’s dead body, we learn she is alive and well. After emerging from the ruins bloodied with tattered clothes, she sits by the road and smokes a cigarette she gets from a bystander. (We can’t think of a more “Beth” way to react after such an ordeal.) We also see that her back is severely injured as a result of the explosion, but regardless, we’re glad she survived.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While many assumed Beth would survive, it wasn’t a done deal. She was in the most extreme attack of the Season 3 finale, and she was nowhere to be seen in the Season 4 footage released thus far. Reilly herself kept things vague ahead of Sunday’s premiere. The only thing we knew for certain was that Beth’s fiance, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) was going to take down whoever was responsible.

The question now remains: Who attacked the Duttons? Was it Market Equities? Was it Jamie Dutton? Was it Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton)? Was it an ambitious new faction from Broken Rock? Could it be someone else entirely? We’ll be glued to Yellowstone Season 4 until we find out.

You can watch Yellowstone live on Paramount Network via your cable provider or a service like FuboTV. Past episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone’s upcoming spinoffs, such as 1883, will release on Paramount+.