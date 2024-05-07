Cole Hauser Weighs in on Possible 'Yellowstone' Spinoff With Kelly Reilly

Yellowstone might ending with Season 5, but Taylor Sheridan's universe may be expanding yet again. With several spinoff series already under Sheridan's belt – including 1883, 1923, and the upcoming 2024 and 1944 – series star Cole Hauser recently hinted at a new Yellowstone spinoff series focused on the characters played by himself and Kelly Reilly, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.

Hauser hinted at the continued romance of Rip and Beth while opening up about the upcoming conclusion of the record-breaking Kevin Costner-starring western drama, which is set to begin production on the final episodes sometime this year. Hauser told Country Living that he is "so focused on finishing Yellowstone the way it needs to be finished right now – well, just the show itself" before going on to tease that "that there's some stuff on the horizon" for his character.

"We'll see where that leads. But I know that there's some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor's ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast," he shared. "I'm excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now it's just: Let's finish strong; let's do the best we can."

Hauser and Reilly have starred on Yellowstone since the show's premiere back in 2018. The series stars Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States. News broke in May 2023 that the show would be ending with its current fifth season.

Hauser's teasing of future projects in the Yellowstone universe is not the first time a possibly Rip and Beth-centered spinoff has been teased. Speaking to Radio Times in March, Reilly said that while she just cares "about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it...there "are discussions, you know" about the future of current characters. However, Reilly warned, "don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But we're gonna, you know, let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see."

The current and final season of Yellowstone premiered in November 2022, with the midseason finale dropping in January 2023. The final batch of episodes are currently set for a November 2024 release. While the future of a Rip and Beth centered spinoff remain unclear, Paramount Network in June confirmed 2024 as the first Yellowstone sequel. The show will be set in the present day following the events of the flagship series. The prequel series 1944 is also in the works.