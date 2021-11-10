‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere’s First 15 Minutes Draws Intense Reactions From Fans

Yellowstone wasted no time in jumping straight into the action when it returned for its fourth season on Sunday. The Yellowstone Season 4 premiere opened with a jaw-dropping 15-minute sequence that quickly set the tone for the two-hour season premiere, and fans of the Paramount Network drama couldn’t stop talking about it. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Yellowstone, Season 4, Episodes 1 and 2, “Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain.”

After concluding Season 3 with a massive cliffhanger that saw three key characters targeted in different assassination attempts, Season 4 opened with plenty of answers. Within the first minutes of the show, Kayce was fighting for her life in a gun battle as Dutton patriarch John Dutton was saved by Rip Wheeler. Meanwhile, fans were sent into a frenzy when Kelly Reily’s Beth, who was badly injured, proved just how tough she truly is when she was seen emerging from smoke and lighting a cigarette.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to premiere night, there had been rumors that the opening minutes would be massive. One Reddit user claiming to be an editor for the show said the premiere opened with “the craziest 13.5 minutes of TV I’ve ever edited.” Still, even that post couldn’t have prepared viewers for what happened at the start of the Season 4 premiere. Keep scrolling to see what Yellowstone fans had to say.

‘Best season opening’

Holy. Shit. THAT is how you open a show! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/TIkcQWpEQw — Jackie Blue (@sourlemonds) November 8, 2021

“Simply WOW!!!” reacted one viewer who dubbed the opening scenes the “best season opening I can remember of any show. absolute 10.”

‘What an opening’

“Well [Yellowstone] how I missed you,” tweeted somebody else. “Wow. What an opening episode. Beth Dutton is easily one of the best characters on tv right now. All the awards to Kelly Reilly who’s just smashing every scene.”

‘Breathtaking’

I am still reeling over the first 15 minutes. I’ll have to watch this three times to process. #YellowstoneTV — Mary Robinson (@CardChick) November 8, 2021

“Wow! That’s how you do a season premiere!” wrote another fan. “Breathtaking. Such fine writing and performances.”

‘Had to remind myself to breathe’

“OMG. Five minutes into it and I had to remind myself to breathe,” added one viewer. “I’m 14 minutes in right now. Back to it.”

‘Worth the wait’

THE MOST INTENSE 15 MINUTES IN TELEVISION HISTORY!!!! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/xxF02RLcw0 — jammer1027 (@jammer1027bckup) November 8, 2021

“I don’t believe I have ever seen anything in 40 years of watching television like the first 15 minutes of the [Yellowstone] S4 E1 last night,” commented somebody else. “Intense. Worth the wait.”

‘Goosebumps’

I had goosebumps for the entire opening scene of the 1st episode of season 4! #YellowstoneTV — Double B (@Beezer1971) November 8, 2021

“I was on the edge of my seat the first 10-15 minutes,” one shocked fan tweeted. “Somehow this show gets better and better! And I’m here for it!”

‘Epic’

Greatest opening 15 minutes of television I have ever seen. #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV — AJ Haeflinger (@Haeflinger75x) November 8, 2021

“That was the most epic opening 10 minutes of any season of any tv show I’ve ever seen! Wow!” wrote another person. “If your not watching [Yellowstone] you are missing out!”