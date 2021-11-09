‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: What Fans Thought of the Long-Awaited Return

After more than a year of waiting, Yellowstone finally returned Sunday night with its fourth season on Paramount Network, treating subscribers to even more of the beloved Kevin-Costner starring drama. The massive two-hour Season 4 premiere led to many buzzed-about moments as the fates of several characters were revealed following the Season 3 finale assassination attempts and as fans sadly had to say goodbye to one beloved cast member, with fans sounding off on social media.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and starring Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who are often fighting to keep their land, the double-sized Season 4 premiere drew massive numbers. The premiere more than doubled the live audience for the Season 3 premiere last year, jumping from 4.2 million viewers to 8 million total live viewers, a number that made it the most-watched cable series telecast since a 2018 episode of The Walking Dead. The Season 4 premiere also had the biggest Live+SameDay viewerships in both the 18-49 and the 25-54 demographics for a cable show in 2021.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Those massive ratings wins came as little surprise given how much chatter took place on social media Sunday night as fans tuned in to watch the episodes. Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say about that jaw-dropping Yellowstone Season 4 premiere. Warning: spoilers ahead!

‘Phenomenal’

https://twitter.com/MSippyQueen/status/1457523978709438470?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“That was PHENOMENAL,” tweeted one fan. “I’m so happy it’s back I can’t wait to see this season it looks like it’s gonna be unbelievable as usual.”

‘Holding my breath’

https://twitter.com/gailamato/status/1457550772808429569?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“What a premier of Season 4! So good…I’m watching it again!” wrote another fan. “Tipping’ my hat to you Mr. Taylor. Best episode yet!”

‘So excited’

https://twitter.com/TheodoreEvans40/status/1457547423253864448?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Thankful you guys give us 2 hours for the premiere!! One episode wouldn’t have been enough!” commented somebody else. “So excited for this season!!”

Two thumbs up

https://twitter.com/Linny40330157/status/1457622910978478084?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It was Totally worth waiting all these months for [Yellowstone] Season 4!” added another viewer. “This two first episodes were awesome and I’m sure the following will be great too! Can’t wait for next Sunday!”

Worth the wait

https://twitter.com/brittanyyalpha/status/1457524355555110922?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I have to give it to [Yellowstone], we may have waited longer for that season premiere but they sure made it worth it!” commented another fan. “Outstanding premiere & outstanding cast . Thank you for an enjoyable evening of [Yellowstone].”

‘Not disappointed’

https://twitter.com/sourlemonds/status/1457518448376827904?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It has been a long time since I have waited for a new season of a show to start as much as I wanted this one to start. I watched all the marathons of Yellowstone till the season started. I was not disappointed it was really good tonight,” tweeted somebody else.

‘Exhilarating’

https://twitter.com/NC2NorCal/status/1457600811391881221?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“This was so exhilarating tonight. Well done!!!!” wrote one fan. “John and RIP going to tear some a-es up this season. Wouldn’t want to be in their path when they come for those who came for the Duttons and their families.”