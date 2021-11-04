‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Plays Coys When Asked About Season 4 Plans

Yellowstone season four premieres on Nov. 4, and Kevin Costner is not giving anything away. Costner is currently touring with his band Modern West, whose album “Tales from Yellowstone” is influenced by the show, and ExtraTV caught up with the Dutton patriarch at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. However, Costner played coy when asked about John’s fate for season four.

Fans of the show were left in suspense when John was shot In the Season 3 finale, putting his life In jeopardy. “I think the foot’s gonna be on the gas for this one,” Costner said about Season 4, keeping things vague. He also spoke about Yellowstone‘s rabid fan base, thanking the fans for their devotion. “People have really enjoyed this,” he said. “To be out there in the valley where Lewis and Clark went down, it’s just like recess for me every day.”

Yellowstone Season 4 is set to debut on Paramount Network on SUnday, and it will feature a number of new cast members, including a young Netflix actor. Deadline reports that Finn Little has joined Yellowstone, and will be playing Carter, a boy whom the Duttons begin looking after. Carter is said to remind everyone of a young Rip Dutton, played by Cole Hauser. Little has been an up-and-coming star for some time now and previously appeared in Netflix’s Tidelands.

Notably, Little has a deeper connection to the show than other stars, as this is not his first project for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Earlier this year, Little starred alongside Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead, a film that Sheridan directed and co-wrote. Additional newcomers for this season of Yellowstone include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), who will play a Portland-based activist who protests the “state-funded police force” protecting “industrialized farming and the killing of animals.”