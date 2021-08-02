'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Teases Romantic New Movie

✖

Kelly Reilly is not always sharing scenes with Kevin Costner. The Yellowstone star recently filmed a new movie earlier this year, simply titled Promises. The film was shot in Rome between production on Yellowstone and was directed by French filmmaker Amanda Sthers. The movie also stars French actor Jean Reno and Itlaian star Pierfrancesco Favino.

"Made a film in Rome earlier this year, a love story. Was so wonderful to work with Amanda Sthers our brilliant writer/director. Thank you for having me come play," Reilly wrote on Instagram on July 21 to celebrate the movie. She shared an Italian poster for the project, showing that it will hit theaters in Italy in October. There is no U.S. release date for the French-Italian co-production.

Promises is based on Sthers' novel of the same name. Faviano stars as Alexander, while Reilly plays Laura, reports Variety. The two have an unfulfilled love affair, and the story spans several years and is set in London, Rome, and the Italian Coast. Sthers' film draws inspiration from The Way We Were, We All Loved Each Other So Much, and Cinema Paradiso. Cara Theobold, Deepak Verma, and Kris Marhsall also star. Sthers said her decision to go with an international cast was inspired by her love of movies from around the world.

"Together, Favino and Reilly look like a quintessential cinematic couple bringing a sense of timelessness to our story," she said in a statement. "It took me three years to write ‘Promises’ as a novel and five more to adapt it for the screen, probably because putting time in a bottle is not an easy job." She went on to describe the story as “the whole life of a man in a glimpse” and “this great unfulfilled love story that you could have experienced if only you’d turned left instead of right.”

Promises was produced by Barbary Films of France and Italy's Indiana Production, Vision Distribution, and Iwaca. Barbary chief Fabio Conversi, Indiana’s Marco Cohen, Benedetto Habib, Fabrizio Donvito, and Daniel Campos Pavoncelli are the producers. Sthers is credited as a co-producer with Alvaro Valente and David Unger. Vision Distribution is overseeing worldwide distribution and sales.

Reilly, who was born in London, plays Costner's on-screen daughter Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. The series is set to return for its fourth season on the Paramount Network this fall. Reilly's other credits include Above Suspicion, True Detective, and Britannia.